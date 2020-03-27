Isekai Quartet Adds Another Major Franchise

Before Isekai Quartet‘s second season began, Kadokawa announced that it would be expanding its already packed roster with more Isekai anime favorites. This began when The Rising of the Shield Hero joined the cast of characters along with the already established quartet of Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World, Saga of Tanya the Evil, and Overlord. After teasing a silhouette of a new character back in Episode 8 of the series, Isekai Quartet’s second season confirmed another major anime franchise has joined the series.

With the second season of the series nearly over, it was revealed that Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious was the next Isekai anime franchise to join the roster with Episode 11 of the series. It was here that fans saw the new versions of its main duo, Seiya Ryuguin and Ristarte, pop up for a short cameo.

The official Twitter account for the series confirmed they’ve been added to the series along with the confirmation that it was Ristarte that fans saw in Episode 8 hidden by shadows:

Yuichiro Umehara and Aki Toyosaki have returned as Seiya and Ristarte respectfully from their debut with the anime adaptation of Cautious Hero that debuted during the Fall 2019 anime season. This 12 episode anime series adapted Light Tuchihi’s light novel series of the same name, and while this series had its fanbase it wasn’t one of the hugest Isekai anime hits.

With it being so new too, this means any of Kadokawa’s Isekai anime hits are on the table for future potential seasons! To celebrate the addition of Cautious Hero to the line up, one of the animators behind Isekai Quartet shared a new sketch featuring the characters crossing over in a fun new way. Check it out:

