Jellystone Shows Off Hilarious Anime Fight Scene: Watch

Jellystone showed off its own hilarious take on anime fight scenes with its debut on HBO Max! Hanna-Barbera's huge roster of classic animated characters have made their return for a new generation, and gave them all huge re-imaginings from their original incarnations. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation with Chowder's C.H. Greenblatt as executive producer and showrunner, Jellystone's first season debuted with a ten episode first season with 20 different story segments in all that run the gamut of wackiness. Surprisingly, this also included some major shout outs to the world of anime as well for this debut season.

Not only does Jellystone's first season feature a hilarious shout out to the Magical Girl transformations seen in anime such as Sailor Moon with Huckleberry Hound, the final episode of the season takes this one step further and sees Huckleberry Hound getting into a full anime style fight scene against a Yogi Bear who's gone out of control and needed to be stopped with force. Check it out below as shared by @HannaBarberaCap on Twitter:

(Jellystone! Spoiler) They did an anime scene and fucking legit uses Japanese voice actors. This show is definitely an actual love letter to HB then Scoob was. pic.twitter.com/kntkbsa3CQ — Hanna-Barbera ScreenCaps (Jellystone Week) (@HannaBarberaCap) July 29, 2021

Just as fans had seen with an early Warner Bros. Animation series, Animaniacs, last year, Jellystone shared its own take on anime in Episode 10B, "A Town Video: Welcome to Jellystone." When Yogi Bear runs the budget on the video Mayor Huckleberry Hound wanted to produce for the town, and nearly loses what the video was for in the first place, he decides to play on Yogi's level and challenges him to a fight.

Sensing that a huge fight would come on the way, Yogi Bear activates the "anime filter" that not only comes with a huge redesign but Japanese voice acting as well. Eventually it ends with Huckleberry Hound's victory, and this sequence is just one of the many fans have fallen in love with for this new take on the Hanna-Barbera classics. If you wanted to check out Jellystone's ten episode first season it's now streaming on HBO Max.

The series is officially described as such, "Welcome to the kooky community of Jellystone, where Yogi Bear, Top Cat, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, and an endless parade of colorful characters live, work, and play together all while trying not to destroy the town!" But what do you think of Jellystone so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!