Jellystone: HBO Max Viewers Love New Hanna-Barbera Cartoon

Jellystone is here and HBO Max viewers are loving the new take on classic cartoons. All of your Hanna-Barbera favorites are here in the new show. Yogi Bear, Jabberjaw, Top Cat, Magilla Gorilla, and plenty more are all accounted for. But, there was some slight skepticism among animation fans if the revival attempt would be successful. So far, the reviews are positive. C.H. Greenblatt has some experience with crowd-pleasers before with his work on Chowder. So, that shouldn’t be shocking. Animated content has come in clutch for the streaming service since its early days. Stuff like Looney Tunes Cartoons and Elmo’s Late-Night show were big winners in the first month of HBO Max being available. Check out what some fans of the show have had to say about Jellystone this weekend.

no but u need to watch jellystone pic.twitter.com/uY8eVdlXk4 — ✨mike✨ (@MikeCatSU) July 31, 2021

Warner Bros. said that there was going to be a real priority established for more animated shows. Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register said, “We are stewards for some of the greatest animated characters of all time. And for every new series with these characters, our starting point is to always focus on what made these characters so beloved in the first place. With Looney Tunes Cartoons and Jellystone, our artists have captured the timeless charm of these characters to create cartoons we know that kids and parents will love watching together.”

Have you caught Jellystone yet? Let us know down in the comments!