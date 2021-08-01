Jellystone: HBO Max Viewers Love New Hanna-Barbera Cartoon
Jellystone is here and HBO Max viewers are loving the new take on classic cartoons. All of your Hanna-Barbera favorites are here in the new show. Yogi Bear, Jabberjaw, Top Cat, Magilla Gorilla, and plenty more are all accounted for. But, there was some slight skepticism among animation fans if the revival attempt would be successful. So far, the reviews are positive. C.H. Greenblatt has some experience with crowd-pleasers before with his work on Chowder. So, that shouldn’t be shocking. Animated content has come in clutch for the streaming service since its early days. Stuff like Looney Tunes Cartoons and Elmo’s Late-Night show were big winners in the first month of HBO Max being available. Check out what some fans of the show have had to say about Jellystone this weekend.
no but u need to watch jellystone pic.twitter.com/uY8eVdlXk4— ✨mike✨ (@MikeCatSU) July 31, 2021
Warner Bros. said that there was going to be a real priority established for more animated shows. Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register said, “We are stewards for some of the greatest animated characters of all time. And for every new series with these characters, our starting point is to always focus on what made these characters so beloved in the first place. With Looney Tunes Cartoons and Jellystone, our artists have captured the timeless charm of these characters to create cartoons we know that kids and parents will love watching together.”
Have you caught Jellystone yet? Let us know down in the comments!
Tremendous
prevnext
I love how these Flintstone gags turned out in my eps OMG You're welcome everyone #Jellystone pic.twitter.com/PZLqbX7liV— Katie G (@bignosebug) July 29, 2021
Amazing
prevnext
Out of all the screwballs in Jellystone, Doggie Daddy is my favorite of them all. I love the changes they made with him and Augie, he's like Marlin from Finding Nemo cranked up to eleven and it's marvelous. See for yourself pic.twitter.com/Ni7gK09898— Toonheadfreaker (@elaboratesunma1) July 31, 2021
LOL
prevnext
TODAY'S THE DAY! 🙀🎉— Careen Ingle (@CareenIngle) July 29, 2021
The completely intentional double premiere you've been waiting for is HERE! #Jellystone and #FBoyIsland, TOGETHER! Awww YEAH!!
Skip work and spend all day with these hunks and hotties on #HBOMax! 😻🏖️🐙🌴💪🍆#WeDidThisOnPurpose pic.twitter.com/rs7JpQYek3
Bring it on
prevnext
alright so at this point i'm just expecting someone to make a whole "every hanna barbera reference in jellystone" compilation pic.twitter.com/Rg2xcyYKBO— Lolwutburger (comms closed) (@lolwutburger) July 29, 2021
Just great
prevnext
I briefly worked on #Jellystone as an animator. Here is a little sample of some of work! pic.twitter.com/jMiglsW6Mw— Tobias Krebs (@tobias_krebs) July 31, 2021
Can confirm
prevnext
jellystone is good pic.twitter.com/bITKLY6pd1— 🐊 Hire-me Smeallie (@KyleSmeallie) July 30, 2021
Deep cut
prevnext
I thought Jellystone just used a no name Grandma character for this scene. But my mom pointed out she's from Precious Pupp pic.twitter.com/Ba6uRP9zHF— Pan-Pizza: Goth till I Cry (@RebelTaxi) July 30, 2021
Augie!!!
prev
Never thought much about these two originally, but I have to say I love them #Jellystone pic.twitter.com/E1GihHo5kZ— ⭐Ash⭐ (@ash_branic) July 30, 2021