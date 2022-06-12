Fairy Tail's Jim White Passes Away at 73

Today, the voice acting community is mourning the loss of Jim White. The actor and radio host passed away on June 4th according to a tribute by the Dallas Morning News. White was 73 years old.

According to the report, White was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year prior to his death on June 4th. After being diagnosed in late April, White was hospitalized shortly after.

For those who don't know White by name, you may recognize his voice from some of your favorite anime series. The actor most notably voiced Igneel and the narrator of Fairy Tail starting with season two. He also appeared in series like Attack on Titan: The Final Season, One Piece, Black Clover, Star Blazers 2202, and more.

White was also a well-known radio host in the Dallas area. The actor did work as a morning news anchor between 1995 and 2004 before moving on to a food-themed radio program where he won as Associated Press Broadcasters award.

Our thoughts are with White's loved ones at this time. May he rest in peace.

HT – ANN