JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime Welcomes Its 10th Anniversary

Believe it or not, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure just hit a decade on the air. The beloved franchise has been around the manga industry for decades, of course, but creator Hirohiko Araki only saw his characters hit the scene under David Production some years ago. In fact, Phantom Blood made its long-awaited debut on October 6, 2012. And as you can see below, fans are geeking out over the big anniversary.

After all, JoJo has quite the history, and social media has been its biggest advocate for years. After all, Araki's series always enjoyed support in Japan, but fans overseas struggled to access the flamboyant title. David Productions helped make the franchise mainstream with its adaptation, and by the time Diamond Is Unbreakable was released circa 2016, international fans were hooked.

Nowadays, JoJo is thriving both on the screen and in print under Araki's care. Jojolion has finished, and the creator is working hard behind the scenes on his next installment to the IP. As for the anime, David Production is in the middle of its Stone Ocean adaptation, and Netflix won a bidding war to exclusively stream the series globally. And when Jolyne's adventure is done, you can be Steel Ball Run will take hold of audiences before long.

