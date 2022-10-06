JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime Welcomes Its 10th Anniversary
Believe it or not, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure just hit a decade on the air. The beloved franchise has been around the manga industry for decades, of course, but creator Hirohiko Araki only saw his characters hit the scene under David Production some years ago. In fact, Phantom Blood made its long-awaited debut on October 6, 2012. And as you can see below, fans are geeking out over the big anniversary.
After all, JoJo has quite the history, and social media has been its biggest advocate for years. After all, Araki's series always enjoyed support in Japan, but fans overseas struggled to access the flamboyant title. David Productions helped make the franchise mainstream with its adaptation, and by the time Diamond Is Unbreakable was released circa 2016, international fans were hooked.
【「ジョジョの奇妙な冒険」アニメーションシリーズ10周年！！】— TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) October 5, 2022
本日、アニメ「ジョジョの奇妙な冒険」のテレビ放送開始よりちょうど10年が経ちました！！皆さまの応援のお陰で、現在「ストーンオーシャン」を放送中です。
今後も変わらぬ応援のほど、よろしくお願い申し上げます！！#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/DNNQx43x03
Nowadays, JoJo is thriving both on the screen and in print under Araki's care. Jojolion has finished, and the creator is working hard behind the scenes on his next installment to the IP. As for the anime, David Production is in the middle of its Stone Ocean adaptation, and Netflix won a bidding war to exclusively stream the series globally. And when Jolyne's adventure is done, you can be Steel Ball Run will take hold of audiences before long.
Can you believe JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is turning ten? Which series from the anime is your favorite to date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
A Top-Tier Pick
Happy 10th anniversary to my favorite series ever pic.twitter.com/rjSYKqhj4j— Jojolion Enthusiast⭐️🎄🎄❄️❄️🎃🎃🎃🍂🍂 (@JJLEnthusiast69) October 5, 2022
Take Your Pick
#JoJosBizarreAdventure Happy anniversary!— Awake1244 (@Awake_1244) October 6, 2022
10 years ago, first episode of JoJo's part 1 aired.
Here are some of my bizarre pieces pic.twitter.com/SCztyZ4xN9
Hold Us Up
HAPPY 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO THIS GOATED ANIME
THE ANIME THAT IS LITERALLY CARRYING MY MENTAL STABILITY RIGHT NOW
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH PEAK FICTION
HAPPY 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO THE JOJO ANIMEEEE. CANT WAIT FOR MORE STONE OCEAN EPS <33333 pic.twitter.com/O4qKpV7owP— HelpMe | Go read SBR (@GoneHelping) October 5, 2022
Time to Celebrate
10 years ago the first episode of JoJo's bizzare adventures was on air! Happy anniversary! pic.twitter.com/35Huo0WbXF— Shiro (@Korosen42998274) October 6, 2022
It's Here
YOO IT’S JOJO’S 10th ANNIVERSARY FOR THE ANIME pic.twitter.com/GNxnJXAAes— Tristofern (@Tristler_406) October 5, 2022
A Look Back
On this day: The first episode of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure released— SkullfaceGaro PRE DEBUT (@SkullfaceGaro) October 6, 2022
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE ANIME!
This series was the first anime I got into and I’m so glad for it❤️
Thank you Araki and David Productions❤️#jojo_anime #ENVtubers #Vtuber #JoJosBizarreAdventure pic.twitter.com/SOoaGbcnbs
What Comes Around Goes Around
Happy ten year anniversary to the anime premiere of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure!
(The 2nd part's manga [Blood Tendency] turns 35 Nov. 2 1987)
This is where is all began, in a 'roundabout' way!😉 pic.twitter.com/fTqfVcspkj— ☆☆☆ ♫🌈ざぼうさん🌈♫ ☆☆☆ (@zabu_san) October 6, 2022