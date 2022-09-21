JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is Getting an Aquarium

The Stone Ocean is not an actual ocean, but JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is looking to get into the aquatic game with a Japanese aquarium receiving a Joestar makeover. With the second episode batch hitting Netflix earlier this month, further expanding on Jolyne Cujoh's world, fans are waiting on word from the streaming service as to when a third batch will hit the platform, though the upcoming Tudum event might give anime fans a better hint as to when they can expect Stone Free's return.

Beginning on October 1st in Japan, the Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise Aquarium will be creating a unique experience for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans. Should you manage to hit this locale beginning next month and before November 30th, you will have the opportunity to become an agent of the Speedwagon Foundation and explore the aquatic life experience to save Jolyne and her friends from Green Dolphin Street Prison. The event will also see a marine animal show that will use props from the anime franchise, along with new merchandise from the world created by Hirohiko Araki. With the prison being referred to as "The Aquarium", this is quite the tongue-in-cheek joke that proves how far Japan is willing to go to boost their anime series.

The Yokohama Hakkejima Sea Paradise shared a new image in promoting the upcoming adventure that will see the Stone Ocean arriving in a brand new way for fans in Japan, though it seems doubtful that this exhibit will be making its way to North America unless an aquarium in the states wants to dive into the world of Stands:

With the Stone Ocean anime adaptation nearing its end, David Production and Netflix have been tight-lipped when it comes to the prospect of continuing their partnership to adapt future JoJo stories, and trust us when we say that there is plenty left to adapt. Following Jolyne's story, the franchise takes a major detour by exploring the worlds of Steelball Run and JoJolion, both of which take place in an alternate reality far different from the one we've come to know in the past.

