JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: What's Next for the Stone Ocean?

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has brought back Stone Ocean for its second part, continuing to follow Jolyne as she navigates her way through the prison that is Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. Throughout these new episodes, Jolyne had some major victories through she also suffered a major casualty when it came to a trusted ally. While Netflix has yet to confirm that a third part is on the way, the Blu-Ray set in Japan has confirmed as much, and now is the perfect time to fill fans in on what to expect from the series conclusion.

Warning. We will be diving into slight spoilers for the latest episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, so be forewarned if you have yet to watch these installments.

Let's start with the story that you should prepare to witness in the final episodes following Jolyne Cujoh, which will see the daughter of Jotaro and her allies fleeing the coup and attempting to chase down Pucci following his absorption of the "Green Child". Now coming dangerously close to "reaching heaven", the priest is continuing to attempt to achieve a dream that both himself and Dio Brando held. Speaking of the deceased vampire, expect the legacy of Dio to expand in a surprising way that many fans might not see coming and will cause more than a few problems for Jolyne.

We can also state that without a doubt, the final batch of episodes will have some of the strangest Stands that we have seen to date in the series. Stands that can bring fictional characters to life, that can change reality, and transform people into snails are just a few of the examples. Expect the upcoming installments to dive further into the pasts of both Pucci and Weather Report, revealing some shocking tidbits regarding the pair.

Finally, if you aren't familiar with the ending of Stone Ocean, get ready for a controversial ending that sets the stage for the future of the anime adaptation in Steelball Run and JoJolion. It will be interesting to see what anime viewers think of Jolyne's conclusion and what follows.

While a release date hasn't been revealed for the last installments, Netflix's upcoming event, Tudum, will promise to have a section dedicated to Stone Ocean which might give us a better idea of when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will return.

