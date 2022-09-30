Netflix Confirms New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episodes On The Way

Following Netflix's TUDUM event, many Joestar fans were left perplexed as no news had arrived regarding JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and a potential third episode batch that would hit the streaming service. With a physical blu-ray set confirming that new episodes were being produced by David Production, the streaming service has recently confirmed, in a restrained method, that Jolyne would be returning to finish the fight against Pucci and his plan that he forged with deceased vampire Dio Brando.

When last we left Jolyne and her allies fighting to stay alive in Green Dolphin Street Prison, they had lost their friend Foo Fighters in the war against Pucci, with the Plankton Stand sacrificing herself in order to assist in Cujoh's quest to both save her father and stop the nefarious priest's plan. Unfortunately, it would seem that F.F. and her allies couldn't stop Pucci as the final episode hinted that Dio's friend might have achieved a major step in "reaching heaven". The third and final part, should it follow the story laid out in Hirohiko Araki's manga, will be the wildest installment in the series to date, which is saying something considering how wild JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been to this point.

On Netflix's Official JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean page, the streaming service confirmed that "new episodes are coming soon", with this final batch most likely covering the controversial finale of Jolyne's story that threw readers for a loop when it was originally introduced:

Well this wasn't here before, good job Netflix :)https://t.co/wpDTp887es



I checked the media center to see if they changed anything but it still shows the release date for batch 1. But hopefully this is a start to Netflix treating the series better for the final batch. pic.twitter.com/hgnpIWfJd0 — STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ (@StickerTricker) September 29, 2022

While the finale of the Stone Ocean might be in sight, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's story is far from finished, as there are two storylines that have yet to be brought to the small screen. Steelball Run and JoJolion aren't just two of the most beloved arcs of the series, they also leave the original universe that we came to know and explore worlds that are far different from the original universe that introduced the Joestars. At present, Netflix hasn't confirmed that they'll remain the exclusive streaming service for the Joestars, though we would imagine that news, one way or the other, would arrive following Stone Ocean's conclusion.

Are you jazzed for the final episodes of Jolyne and company? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.