JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives The Golden Wind a Fem Makeover

The story of the Golden Wind in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introduced the anime world to a very different Joestar, the son of Dio Brando that was attempting to take over an Italian mob in order to make the criminal organization known as Passione. While the Stone Ocean left the world of the gangsters behind it to focus instead on the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, and her attempts to escape from a maximum-security prison, one cosplayer has decided to give Giorno Giovanna a new take via some spot-on cosplay that once again takes fans back to the fifth part of the series.

While being the son of the nefarious vampire known as Dio, Giorno definitely didn't inherit either his father's vampiric abilities or his mass-murdering tendency, instead seeking to transform his own life and the lives of those around him by taking over one of the most powerful mobs in Italy. Set on a collision course with Diavolo, the head of Passione who happened to have one of the most powerful Stands in the franchise at his disposal, Giorno eventually does become the new "Don" though his adventures past the conclusion of Golden Wind haven't been further explored.

Instagram Cosplayer Snicker Doodle Chan brought Giorno Giovanna back into the spotlight, following the conclusion of both the Golden Wind's manga and anime adaptation which is regarded as one of the wildest parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure since it first began the story of the Joestars in the 1980s:

While Giorno hasn't been seen since he took over the Passione mafia, this isn't to say that he might not return in the future, as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, especially recently, has had no problem in bringing back old characters, despite the likes of Steelball Run and JoJolion taking place in a different universe. This year alone, we've seen major comebacks with the likes of Kishibe Rohan, Lisa Lisa, Iggy, Josuke Higashikata, Hol Horse, and more being brought back in side stories as Hirohiko Araki continues to work on the ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands.

