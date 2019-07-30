JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Finale Features Clever Dio Nod

When it comes to dedicated fandoms, few can top the might of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The franchise has become a cult favorite with fans across the world thanks to its over-the-top action and drama. Earlier this week, fans felt gutted when they were forced to part ways with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s latest season, but they did not get brushed off so easily.

After all, longtime fans were treated to a special Dio easter egg, and it proves Giorno Giovanni is more like his dad than you may realize.

Recently, the two-part finale of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind went live. It was there fans followed Giorno as he brought the series to an end. In one shot, the character can be seen as the camera swoops in from behind his back, and the pose was recognized by fans very quickly.

As you can see above, the pose which Giorno takes is very similar to one which Dio assume in a previous series. The top GIF shows Giorno with his bright blonde hair flowing loosely. While Gold Experience pops up in front of him, Giorno is shown positioning his hand just so, and this pose is is taken from one which Dio assumed before.

Of course, fans can recognize why this easter egg is a solid one. Not only is Dio a favorite character amongst the fandom, but Giorno is the illegitimate son of the vampiric villain. Dio conceived Giorno years ago after he stole Jonathan Joestar’s body. Clearly, the phrase “Like father, like son” applies to these two, and fans were happy to see the anime pay direct homage to Dio before its finale wrapped.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.