JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Breaks Down Their Unique Designs for Golden Wind

Hirohiko Araki truly has created something special with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, which has become one of the most popular anime series across five seasons of an anime, and the creator of the franchise has recently had the opportunity to break down the designs of the characters that made up the adventures of Giorno Giovanna in Golden Wind. With the latest entry of the anime following the son of Dio Brando in his attempts to change the country of Italy by overtaking the Passione Mafia, and defeating the head of the mob in Diavolo and his Stand of King Crimson.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, besides introducing anime fans to the concepts of Stands, introduced some extremely unique takes on fashion and character designs the likes of which had never been seen in the medium before. From Giorno to Bucciarati to Diavolo, both heroes and villains alike in the Golden Wind have some of the craziest fashion senses as you would never see these outfits in your day to day lives. Though Giorno and his crew members that were able to survive the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might not be making returns any time soon, it's clear that they were able to leave an impression on fans of Hirohiko Araki's legendary series!

Viz Media shared a brief interview with the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in which he was able to break down the designs of the characters and Stands of the Golden Wind, also taking the opportunity to discuss the music that helped make the son of Dio Brando's adventures resonate among anime fans across the world:

Araki Sensei's here to discuss the character designs and music that make JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind so freek'n special! ✨ pic.twitter.com/aTDn9aD9qs — VIZ 🌸 Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is out now! (@VIZMedia) October 25, 2020

In the spring of next year, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be holding a big event that many believe will usher in a confirmation of the next season of the franchise's anime, more than likely following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo with Stone Ocean. Jolyne's adventures will once again introduce characters, Stands, and fashion that can only be found in Hirohiko Araki's epic saga, and we personally can't wait to experience this next chapter in animated form!

What do you think of Hirohiko Araki's breakdown of the designs and music for the Golden Wind? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!