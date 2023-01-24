JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings To Life The Next Anime Joestar

Last year brought to a close the story of Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest arc, Stone Ocean, with the future of the anime still remaining a mystery at this point in time. While far from confirmed, the next chapter of the anime adaptation would most likely follow the next arc of the manga following the story centered on Stone Free in Steel Ball Run. Prior to the arrival of Johnny Joestar on the small screen, one cosplayer has decided to bring the next anime Joestar to life.

If you're not familiar with the story of Steel Ball Run, the seventh storyline of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introduces us to a new reality that took place outside of the original universe that brought forth the likes of Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean. Taking place in the 1800s, Johnny Joestar enters into a horse race across the country, having lost the ability to use his legs and hoping that by winning the competition, he might regain what he lost. With the tale taking the opportunity to incorporate some serious Stand battles while showing us alternate takes on old favorites, there's a reason that many Joestar fans will typically think of Steel Ball Run as one of their favorite arcs of the franchise.

Johnny's Bizarre Adventure

Instagram Cosplayer Bet Win Cosplay took the opportunity to share a fresh take on Johnny Joestar, the horse-riding star of Steel Ball Run who will make for quite the protagonist for the potential upcoming season that has yet to be confirmed for the small screen:

Next month, February 2023, is set to be a major time for fans of the Joestars as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is returning to the world of manga thanks to its new chapter, The JoJo Lands. While there are still plenty of questions surrounding the next chapter from creator Hirohiko Araki, the mangaka has confirmed that the star of the series will be a descendant of Joseph Joestar, albeit the one that was a part of JoJolion's timeline. With a recent preview showing that the series will take place in a tropical environment, perhaps the JoJo Lands will focus on a boat race rather than one involving horses.

Do you hope to see David Production return in the future to adapt the story of Steel Ball Run? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.