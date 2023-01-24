Jeopardy Meets JoJo's Bizarre Adventure With a Surprise Cameo: Watch

It looks like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has found its home away from home. As fans gear up for the franchise's new manga, all eyes are on the Joestar clan, and the team behind Jeopardy knows it. After all, the game show just brought in JoJo for a special cameo, and fans are pretty much obsessed.

As you can see below, the clip comes from the most recent episode of Jeopardy. The season 39 update saw one contestant select a TV Connectors question, and it caught fans off guard. After all, it tied Adventure Time with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and honestly? What a crossover that would be.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was referenced on today's episode of "Jeopardy!"

- Season 39 Episode 96 (January 23, 2023) pic.twitter.com/TBpZqV4pJ8 — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) January 24, 2023

Sadly, the contestant Duncan did not get the question correct, but host Ken Jennings knew all about the anime. He said JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was a favorite of his kids, so this trivia was easy for him. But of course, Jennings is now hosting Jeopardy rather than playing it.

Obviously, this JoJo question left the fandom buzzing, and it is nice to see how far the anime has come in terms of popularity. Jeopardy has referenced anime plenty of times in its tenure, but JoJo hasn't taken part in the classic game show until now. This is because Hirohiko Araki's series was something of a cult classic, but JoJo has been considered mainstream for some years now. And of course, anime itself is more visible than ever as major companies like Netflix and Disney are starting to invest in the record-breaking medium.

What do you make of this little JoJo nod? Would you have nailed this Jeopardy question? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.