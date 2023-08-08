The Creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Is a Shrek Super Fan

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's creator, Hirohiko Araki, has been crafting the story of the Joestars for decades. With the mangaka going on record in the past that he would love nothing more than crafting new manga chapters featuring the anime characters, he has released some startling tidbits in the past. Now, not only has Araki confirmed that he is a major fan of Shrek, but reveals that the relationship between Donkey and Dragon had a major impact on how he received the Dreamworks film.

Shrek has gained a wild fan following over the years, not just thanks to its numerous sequels and spin-offs, but also thanks to the onslaught of memes that have been created in the past. While a new Shrek movie hasn't been confirmed by Dreamworks to capitalize on this ongoing trend, the animation studio did reveal a major hint that the giant green ogre might be making a comeback with its latest entry in the universe. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish had a post-credit scene that featured the sword-wielding tabby deciding that it was time to visit old friends as he set sail for Shrek's homeland and most likely, meaning that the future might have one more Shrek movie to hit the silver screen.

JoJo fans recently unearthed a past quote from 2013, in which Hirohiko Araki struggled with the relationship between Shrek's Donkey and Dragon, "I was personally surprised by Donkey and Dragon suddenly becoming a couple. They even had kids together in Shrek 3. Is that really okay? How did they even mate in the first place?"

Araki then came to grips with the bizarre relationship in a puzzling turn, "It may seem like it's a depiction of a forbidden relationship, but interspecies mating among the animals is something that happens in the world. It's not something that can be complained about. In fact, the amazing thing about Shrek is that it breaks conventional norms. It makes you think 'maybe this is really the right way to go about things.'"

