JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Still Hasn't Animated Some of Its Most Iconic Scenes

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had six of its main storylines translated from the manga medium to the anime medium, presenting viewers with a number of Joestars that gave anime fans a number of generations of Stand users. While the anime studio David Production has done a major service to the franchise by sticking with it for over a decade, it would seem that not all manga scenes made their way to the small screen. Keen-eyed Joestar fans have recently shared some of the biggest moments that never hit the anime proper.

David Productions' first anime adaptation of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise began in 2012 with Phantom Blood, the original arc that started it all. Surprisingly enough, this anime adaptation was far from the first that introduced anime viewers to the Joestars and the various Stands that were both allies and enemies to the bloodline. The first official anime adaptation arrived from Studio A.P.P.P. in 1993 as an original video animation, kicking things off by telling the story of Stardust Crusaders instead of Phantom Blood. The first arc also received an animated movie that hit theaters in Japan in 2007, though the movie remains a unicorn in the anime landscape as it has never been released on home video.

JoJo's Missing Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans lamented several of the scenes that never made the leap from the manga to the anime proper. The storylines that were affected it seems included the likes of Phantom Blood, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, Stone Ocean, and Stardust Crusaders to name a few. Perhaps the most shocking revelation is that one of the most "meme-worthy moments" in the franchise has yet to be fully animated.

crazy to think that the most iconic jojo panel is not animated https://t.co/XCzTHyny8w pic.twitter.com/HcbjIRCKED — JOL (@Saitamagoated) June 5, 2023

Following the conclusion of Jolyne Cujoh's story in Stone Ocean, David Production has yet to confirm whether a new season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is on the way. Since the animation studio has stuck closely to the order of the manga series, the next installment would more than likely be Steel Ball Run, an arc focusing on a wild horse race across the country. Considered one of the best entries of the JoJo franchise, the potential anime season would have some high expectations from Joestar fans.

Which missing scene hurts the most for Joestar fans? Do you think we'll get word on the return of JoJo's anime sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands.