JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Editor Hinted at Rohan's Return Years Ago

One of the biggest surprises in the latest arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga, The JOJOLands, was the return of a beloved character from storylines past. Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist who has clearly become a favorite of creator Hirohiko Araki, made an appearance as the target of a diamond heist led by the new Joestars, Jodio and Dragona. Hilarious,y it would seem that a former editor on the bizarre manga series hinted at Rohan's return many years ago.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is one of the most successful spin-off series that emerged from the Joestar universe. Following the Stand user's debut in Diamond Is Unbreakable, Rohan wouldn't return for the likes of follow-up series including Golden Wind, Stone Ocean, Steel Ball Run, and JoJolion. To make an appearance in The JOJOLands blew many manga readers' minds as it now opens the question of which universe this new arc takes place in. Is it just a coincidence that Rohan might appear the same in alternate realities or has The JOJOLands potentially brought us back to the original universe that kicked off the series prior to the ending of Jolyne's story?

Kishibe Rohan's Return Was Foretold

Satoshi Yamauchi, the former editor that worked alongside Hirohiko Araki in creating JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga, had thrown out the possibility that Rohan existed "outside of space and time", meaning he could make a comeback down the road. Here is the editor's exact quote that hinted at this idea, "I remember we talked about having the setting of JoJolion being similar to Part 4's to make readers smile, but I don't think we ever talking about setting the story in the same town."

Of course, JoJolion would indeed take place in an alternate iteration of Morioh, as Yamauchi then confirmed Rohan's potential wild status, "We jokingly remarked, 'Rohan being there might be fine.' After all, he managed to complete his manuscripts on time even during the climax of Stone Ocean, where time was accelerating, so there's a possibility that he exists beyond time and space."

What do you think of Rohan's recent return? What other characters from JoJo's past do you want to see make a comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

