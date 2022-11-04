New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Collab Unites The Villains

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation has been in circulation for ten years, with the strange series produced by David Production and walking fans through Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean. While each season has introduced us to a new Joestar taking the reins of the anime series, so too has the franchise introduced a new main villain to threaten the world. Now, a new collaboration has spawned a poster uniting the worst of the worst from the Joestar franchise.

While each season of the anime series spawned from the mind of creator Hirohiko Araki has introduced scores of new villains, vampire and Stand user alike, one has stood above the rest when thought of as the most notable villain of the franchise. Dio Brando was the first antagonist to be introduced as a part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, first appearing as a young man looking to inherit the Joestar fortune, but eventually becoming a creature of the night who would eventually return with a Stand of his own. Though Dio died at the end of Stardust Crusaders, thanks in part to Jotaro Kujo and his Stand Star Platinum, his legacy has carried on in some major ways. Aside from Dio's son becoming the star of Golden Wind, Brando's legacy has continued thanks to Stone Ocean villain, Pucci, who is looking to make Dio's dreams come true when it comes to reaching heaven.

Twitter User Sticker Tricker shared the new union of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure villains, bringing together two iterations of Dio Brando, Yoshikage Kira, Kars, Diavolo, and Pucci, leaving Stand fans to wonder which of these antagonists would come out the victory if they were all to take part in a battle royale:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime 10th Anniversary X niko and... special collaboration project coming soon to China! https://t.co/0X0hOt95Gs pic.twitter.com/5YfcfM6DnQ — STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ (@StickerTricker) November 4, 2022

On December 1st, Stone Ocean's final episodes will arrive on Netflix, with the prior batch of installments seeing the untimely end of Foo Fighters and Pucci taking some serious steps closer to reaching "heaven". The ending of Stone Ocean was considered quite controversial when it played out in the pages of the manga, as the finale changes the world of the Joestars greatly and swings open the door for the likes of Steel Ball Run and JoJolion.

