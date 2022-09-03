Netflix Needs to Bring Back JoJo Fridays for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has released its latest episodes on Netflix, with Stone Ocean continuing to chronicle Jolyne Cujoh's journey, however, fans might not know that this is the case. While Hirohiko Araki fans have taken it upon themselves to help in promoting the new episode dumps, the enthusiasm from previous seasons is missing when it comes to the latest season. Rather than releasing twelve to thirteen episodes all at once, it's time for the streaming service to return to a tried and tradition in "JoJo Fridays".

While some fans might be taken aback if they don't have the opportunity to binge through Jolyne's story via multiple episodes released at once, there is something lost when it comes to a community, in this case JoJo fans, digesting episodes at a slower pace and discussing events that have happened in a single episode. With the latest release of episodes, some major things happen that might be lost in the shuffle because so many things happen when all is said and done. In these episodes alone, a major protagonist dies, Jolyne finally fights against Pucci, Anasi reveals his abilities and prowess, and these big events barely scratch the surface.

With the fifth storyline of the anime adaptation, Golden Wind, being released weekly during its run, the story of Giorno and the Passione mafia had the opportunity to foster discussion, to allow viewers to absorb what had taken place in each episode. Netflix isn't working on the binge method for every anime, with Uncle From Another World for example releasing new episodes when they arrive online, and it would help Stone Ocean stand out if it were using a similar release method.

There's only one part left of Stone Ocean, though this has yet to be confirmed outside of the physical blu-ray set that has been marketed in Japan, so there is still time for JoJo Fridays to return for the story of Jolyne. Certainly, if Netflix does move forward with David Production for future seasons, including the likes of Steelball Run and JoJolion, releasing installments on a weekly basis must be a necessity.

Do you want to see JoJo Fridays make a comeback? Do you think Stone Ocean is suffering as a result of its release schedule? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.