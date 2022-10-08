JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Reveals Release Date For Final Episodes

The Stone Ocean is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest anime season, taking fans on a wild ride following Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, as she attempts to survive a maximum-security prison while inheriting the countless Stand battles that come her way. While fans had to wait almost a year between the first and second episode batches on Netflix, the release date for the final installments on the streaming service has been revealed and luckily, Joestar fans won't be waiting nearly as long when it comes to finishing the latest season.

When last we left Jolyne and her allies, the Stand users were mourning the loss of Foo Fighters, the bizarre Stand who took over the body of a deceased inmate and helped in the fight against Pucci, a friend of Dio Brando seeking revenge against the Joestars while simultaneously attempting to discover a way into heaven. While the third batch of episodes had been confirmed via the physical Blu-Ray set hitting Japan next March, Joestar fans will be happy to hear that we won't need to be waiting that long to see Jolyne's story come to an end. The finale of Stone Ocean's manga was considered quite controversial considering what takes place in the last chapters, so JoJo fans should prepare themselves for the unexpected.

Netflix Anime's Official Twitter Account revealed that the final episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will be hitting the streaming service on December 1st, confirming that the season overall will have thirty-nine episodes as Jolyne's tale roars to an end this winter:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes hit Netflix on Dec 1! pic.twitter.com/QplKGDD2uU — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 7, 2022

Netflix has remained tight-lipped regarding its future with the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, as there are two major arcs following Jolyne's journey that have already come to an end in the manga. Steelball Run focuses on a brand new reality and sees a cross-country road trip introducing fans to some very unique Stand users, directly following Stone Ocean, while the latest storyline in the manga, JoJolion takes us back to the sleepy town of Morioh with a twist.

Are you hyped for the final episodes of Jolyne's story hitting Netflix this winter? Do you think we'll see the Steelball Run announced for the streaming service? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.