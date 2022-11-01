JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Swaps Its Stars' Outfits in New Poster

Halloween might be over, but that isn't stopping remnants of the spooky season from continuing to find their way online. To help bring the Joestars into the Halloween spirit, an animator for the anime adaptation took the opportunity to swap the outfits of the stars of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with a few costumes looking hilariously familiar. With the anime franchise having plenty of vampires, ghosts, and ghouls in its history, it's no surprise to see the anime's stars get into the spirit.

The spookiest occurrences in the universe that is populated with Stand Users might not take place in the main franchise, surprisingly enough, as the supernatural exploits of the manga artist, Kishibe Rohan, in his spin-off series can often be quite disturbing. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is arguably the most popular spin-off to rise from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the manga adapting its story to an anime adaptation along with a live-action television series that saw the mangaka in a brand new way. While there hasn't been an episode in the anime's history that specifically saw the Joestars celebrate Halloween, the holiday seems tailor-made for the Stand Users.

JoJo's Halloween Adventure

Artist Kohei Ashiya shared new Halloween-style art bringing together the anime's Joestars that have appeared on the small screen to date, with the animator previously working for David Production on Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, and Golden Wind to name a few:

Joestar fans won't be waiting long for new episodes of the anime to arrive, as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will be returning for its final batch of episodes on Netflix this December, bringing Jolyne's fight against the nefarious Pucci to a close. Currently, the streaming service hasn't revealed any information when it comes to the potential adaptations of Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, though we would imagine that there are plenty of Joestar fans hoping to see these two alternate reality tales eventually be animated by David Production.

What is your favorite costume in this Joestar Halloween mash-up? Are you prepared for the ending of Jolyne Cujoh's story in Stone Ocean on Netflix?