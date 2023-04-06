JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Out Their Most Controversial Takes on the Series

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been an anime institution since the first chapter of Phantom Blood arrived from creator Hirohiko Araki in the 1980s. With the ninth part of the series recently releasing its first chapters in The JOJOLands, it seems that the Joestars will continue to be a part of the anime world for some time to come. With so many fans of the Joestars and the Stands that populate their worlds, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of anime fans who have hot takes regarding the universe.

In the ninth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, The JOJOLands, we have been introduced to the two newest Joestars who are taking the reins of the series in Jodio and Dragona. Looking to make sure that their mother is financially taken care of, the two teenagers are using their Stands, November Rain and Smooth Operators, to perform a major diamond heist. Unfortunately for them, their target just so happens to be a mainstay of the series in Kishibe Rohan. With the third chapter of the manga arriving in Japan later this month, it will be interesting to see if the Stand users do battle with one another and how the protagonists fare against Araki's favorite manga artist.

JoJo's Controversial Adventure

The Twitter Account, Cursed JoJo, got the ball rolling by asking fans what their most controversial opinion of the series is, using an image from Stardust Crusaders to help push the conversation. The series recently ended its latest anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, on Netflix, though the producers of the season, David Production, have yet to confirm if a new anime project is in the works. Needless to say, the future arrival of Steel Ball Run is sure to highlight even more controversial opinions about the series.

What JoJo fandom opinion gets you in this position? pic.twitter.com/nKA6bvsGRu — Cursed JoJo (@jjba_cursed) April 5, 2023

Hirohiko Araki has stated in the past that he is hoping to work on his series forever, meaning that we might just see a tenth storyline arrive following the story of Jodio and Dragona. With the previous arc, JoJolion, running for over ten years, it might be some time before we see The JOJOLands come to a close. It's hard to debate that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a serious part of the anime world as its popularity grows around the world.

What is your most controversial take when it comes to the Joestars? Do you think we'll eventually see a Steel Ball Run anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joe stars.