JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator Wants More Accolades For Animators

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure recently ended its latest anime adaptation in the Stone Ocean via Netflix. Following the conclusion of Jolyne's story, creator Hirohiko Araki took the opportunity to release a new chapter in The JOJOLands. Now, an animator responsible for bringing one of the most notable entries in the anime series has some choice words when it comes to the need for anime animators to be given more accolades.

At present, David Production has yet to confirm whether there will be an additional season of the anime adaptation following Stone Ocean. Should the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime continue to follow the manga, the new JoJo characters that would emerge would be a part of a cross-country horserace that emerged from the Steel Ball Run. While The JOJOLands might be the new hot thing in the Joestar universe, it will most likely be quite some time before we see it hit the small screen.

Diamond Is Unbreakable Is Breakable

Terumi Nishii, the main animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, recently discussed her visit to Anime Japan while asking if animators could be given more accolades, "Anime isn't just about the power of voice actors, I want it to be the power of anime. I went to AnimeJapan today and it was sad because there were only voice actors.I would like to see more staff from the animation industry get involved. I wish they would do autograph sessions like they do at overseas events."

Nishii then went into detail regarding her stance, clarifying that voice actors shouldn't be below animators by any stretch of the imagination, but rather, animators should be elevated, "I'm not saying that the voice actors are above or below the production staff, but the production staff spends a lot of time with the work. Each episode takes two months just for the drawing. Including pre-production, it takes nearly three years to finish airing. What do you know about a work if you don't mention the on-site staff who spend their entire lives working on it?"

Do you think there's an issue in the anime industry when it comes to props given to animators? Do you think we'll see JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime return sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Terumi Nishii Twitter Account