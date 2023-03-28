JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Posts New Trailer for Rohan at The Louvre

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a major franchise in the anime world over the last few years. With Netflix recently bringing Stone Ocean's anime adaptation to an end and The JOJOLands recently releasing its second chapter, there's another major project dropping this summer for the world of the Joestars. Rohan At The Louvre is the first live-action movie that will focus on Hirohiko Araki's favorite mangaka and a new trailer has given fans a better look at the adventure that sees Kishibe Rohan's trip to France.

Rohan At The Louvre isn't the first time that we've seen the Joestars hit the world of live-action. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable – Chapter 1 was released in 2017 and covered the first events that took place in the Joestar-filled epic focusing on the sleepy town known as Morioh. The "JoJo movie" was directed by the legendary Takashi Miike and was the first time that fans got to see what Stands would look like in the real world. Since its release, there has been no word on whether a sequel movie will hit theaters to cap off the story, though it seems as though the wielder of Heaven's Door will march forward with the torch.

Rohan At The Louvre Trailer

Like the anime episodes from Netflix's Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, and the live-action television series of the same name, this feature-length film will translate a story from the spin-off manga series. First hitting the pages of the publication known as Ultra Jump in 2010, it has yet to be animated in a television series of its own. Ironically enough, characters from Diamond Is Unbreakable such as Josuke, Koichi, and Okuyasu all make appearances, so it should be interesting to see if the movie brings them back to life.

Of course, Rohan has hit the headlines recently for a very different reason than his upcoming live-action film. The Stand-wielding mangaka recently returned to Hirohiko Araki's manga series in the second chapter of The JOJOLands. With Rohan being the target of Jodio and Dragona for a major heist, it seems that the manga artist will be fighting the stars of the latest storyline.

