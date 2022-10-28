Yu Yu Hakusho Exhibit Shares JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator's Yusuke

Yoshihiro Togashi has been in the news a lot lately, which is understandable as the mangaka has recently brought back Hunter x Hunter's manga, but this isn't the only Shonen property that the artist is known for. Prior to the anime franchise focusing on hunters, Togashi was neck deep in the world of Spirit Detectives thanks to Yu Yu Hakusho. In a new exhibit honoring the creator's resume, fellow manga creator Hirohiko Araki shared his take on Yusuke Urameshi using the style he developed via JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

While Gon and his universe have returned, no plans have been revealed when it comes to Yusuke and his fellow Spirit Detective fighting against supernatural threats. While it doesn't appear as though Yu Yu Hakusho will be releasing new stories, Yoshihiro Togashi did take the opportunity to show Yusuke and Gon fight side by side to help in celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Spirit Detectives. Luckily, this isn't the only way that the supernatural Shonen series is celebrating as an upcoming complete Blu-Ray set will allow fans to revisit some of the biggest adventures in the anime that was brought to life by Studio Pierrot.

Spirit Crusaders

Twitter User Sticker Tricker shared Hirohiko Araki's take on Yu Yu Hakusho's Yusuke Urameshi, showing what the Spirit Detective might have looked like if he had appeared in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and had a Stand to rely on instead of the spiritual energy that he used to fight demons:

Hirohiko Araki illustrated Yusuke Urameshi from YuYu Hakusho for the Yoshihiro Togashi -PUZZLE- Exhibition!! pic.twitter.com/FgeFZilfNg — STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ (@StickerTricker) October 28, 2022

Araki, much like Togashi, will be returning to his series though the release date of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's next arc is still a mystery. Running under the title, JoJo Lands, fans are still debating where the series will head next and whether it will take place in the new universe of Steel Ball Run and JoJolion or return to the original universe that started it all. Joestar fans do have the return of Stone Ocean to look forward to, as the anime adaptation will arrive this December on Netflix to air its final episodes.

The Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibit, Puzzle, is currently open in Japan.

