Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan's Live Action Series Will Return

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has given its supporting cast a number of stories to explore their characters and shine the spotlight on members of the cast that aren't a part of the Joestar bloodline. Perhaps there is no more popular spin-off than Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which has recently released new chapters via its manga series, as well as receiving an anime adaptation that has several of its episodes currently streaming on Netflix. Now, the live-action series is set to make a surprising return as new episodes will be arriving in Japan.

Kishibe Rohan was first introduced in the fourth part of the anime franchise by Hirohiko Araki, with the Stand wielder also being a manga artist, the spin-off mostly focuses on Rohan running into challenges that seem torn from the world of horror. While first appearing as a villain in Diamond Is Unbreakable, Rohan and his Stand, Heaven's Door, would become a valuable ally to Josuke Higashikata in the fight against Kira. Rohan wouldn't appear in any of the future parts of the main series, though his spin-off his given him plenty of opportunities to show off his skills as he continuously seeks for new material for his popular manga series.

(Photo: NHK)

New episodes of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan's live-action series will arrive on the Japanese channel, NHK, this December, with the outlet promising to reveal new information about the return of the Stand-wielding mangaka this October. The actor portraying Rohan in the first two seasons, Issey Takahashi, will be returning for these new episodes, along with actress Marie Iitoyo, who played Kishibe's editor.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans have plenty to look forward to, as next month will see the return of Stone Ocean on Netflix and a ninth part of the franchise currently in the works with the tentative title, "JoJo Lands". While new chapters of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan haven't been confirmed, Araki has definitely shown an affinity for the mangaka.

Are you excited to check out these new adventures of the live-action JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off? What supporting characters are you hoping will receive their own spin-offs in the future of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via Comic Natalie