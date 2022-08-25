JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Gets Cute Tribute from Fate/Grand Order Artist

We are only a few days away from the return of Jolyne Cujoh and new episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean arriving on Netflix. The first twelve episodes of the latest season of Hirohiko Araki's anime adaptation premiered in December of last year, meaning fans have had to wait quite a while to continue the story of Stand users in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. Now, an animator behind a major anime franchise, Fate/Grand Order, has shared their take on the daughter of the Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo.

When last we left Jolyne, she was in dire straits, attempting to not only clear her name and fight against the nefarious machinations of Pucci, but also save the life of her father who has had his memories and Stand stolen from him. With allies such as Foo Fighters and Ermes backing her up, expect the upcoming installments of the anime series on Netflix to throw some wild Stand battles her way. In the latest anime season, Jolyne was voiced by actor Ai Fairouz, who also will play a prominent role in the upcoming anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man as the devil, Power. 2022 is an amazing year for the voice actor to be sure.

Kuroboshi Kouhaku, an illustrator for the likes of Fate/Grand Order, Azur Lane, and Summon Night, shared their take on both Jolyne Cujoh and her Stand, Stone Free, as the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is readying to return to Netflix on September 1st of next month:

While the story of Jolyne might be the latest anime season from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, there are plenty of stories from the manga that have yet to make their way to the small screen. Following Stone Ocean in the manga, Steelball Run and JoJolion will follow some very different Joestars in a new alternate reality where Stands are still present, but the worlds explored are quite different from what JoJo fans have come to know.

This fall won't just see the return of Stone Ocean, but also new seasons of My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Bleach this October. It's a great time to be an anime fan.

What do you think of this new take on Jolyne Cujoh?