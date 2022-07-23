JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Dives Into Stone Ocean With Ermes

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to bring back the Stone Ocean on Netflix this September, with the previous finale seeing Jolyne Cujoh still trying to save the life of her father, Jotaro Kujo, while also trying to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit. While journeying through Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, Jolyne made a number of allies, with one of the biggest being Ermes Costello. Now, prior to the return of the Stone Ocean, one cosplayer has brought one of Jolyne's strongest friends to life with a pitch-perfect take on the supporting character.

Ermes Costello's Stand is known as Kiss, an ethereal being with some wild powers, even when it comes to what we've seen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to date. When Ermes wants, she can slap a stamp onto a target, splitting it into two and creating a duplicate in the process. When the stamp is eventually removed, the two objects, or opponents, will merge back into one but create an explosion in the process that can be quite deadly. On top of this power, Kiss can also deal some machine-gun-like blows to opponents in some of the biggest Stand battles of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki.

Instagram Cosplayer Bby Jemz shared this new pitch-perfect take on Ermes Costello, with the next part of the Stone Ocean season set to focus on both her and the allies that she has made while imprisoned in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary as they dodge the advances of the villain known as Pucci:

While the second series of episodes for the Stone Ocean will arrive in September on Netflix, it might be some time before we see the sixth season of the anime adaptation come to a close if it is following the story of the manga as there are still plenty of story beats for the television show to follow. In the world of the manga, Ermes recently returned in a special one-shot that returned to the events of Stone Ocean, though she has yet to make a comeback in any of the subsequent parts of the franchise.

