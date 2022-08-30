JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Drops New Look at Ermes

Jolyne Cujoh has quite the strange Stand in her section of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's history, as Stone Free allows her to transform both herself and her partner into a series of strings while still having the power to throw out devastating punches. Perhaps stranger than Jolyne's Stand are the Stands of her allies and with new episodes of Stone Ocean arriving on September 1st, later this week, the anime adaptation has given us a new look at Ermes Costello before her anime adaptation return.

Ermes Costello is one of Jolyne's strongest and most trustworthy allies within the halls of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, not just thanks to the power of her Stand, Kiss, but also because of her intricate knowledge of life behind bars. Ermes acted as a strong mentor to Cujoh during her first days in prison, and Costello eventually received a Stand of her own with quite the unique ability. Kiss can create "stamps" that will split any object or person into two, and once the stamp is removed, the two parts will slam back together while also creating an explosion that can do serious damage to both the target as well as the environment around them.

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure shared the new look at Ermes Costello before she returns alongside the newest season of Stone Ocean on Netflix, with the series also set to arrive on public television in Japan beginning this October following its streaming debut later this week:

When we previously left Jolyne and her allies, the latest family member of the Joestars found herself dealing with an even worse problem than clearing her name and surviving Stand battles, as her father Jotaro had his memories and Stand stolen by the villainous Pucci. With around a dozen new episodes of the series arriving later this week, it seems that the third part of Stone Ocean is inevitable if the animated series is looking to adapt all the stories from the manga proper. While Part Three hasn't revealed an official release date, a recent Blu-Ray announcement might point to an arrival of early next year.

Who is your favorite Stand that has made an appearance in the sixth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.