JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Drops New Look at Foo Fighter

It won't be long before JoJo's Bizarre Adventure returns, and all eyes are on Jolyne Cujoh ahead of the drop. After all, the heroine will bring Stone Ocean back to life, and Netflix will roll out the episodes first. And to hype up everyone, the streaming service just shared an all-new look at Foo Fighter during a very familiar scene.

As you can see below, the official shot of Foo Fighter was shared on Twitter thanks to Stone Ocean's page. The still showcases Foo Fighter in their usual green-haired glory, and their look here helped fans pin where this shot originates in the manga. It seems this look at Foo Fighter comes from their battle with Dragon's Dream, so fans can expect Stone Ocean to cover chapters 67 through 75 before long.

Of course, the anime comeback has plenty to do outside of Foo Fighter and even Jolyne this time around. Episodes 13 through 24 will go live on September 1st on Netflix, after all. The latest batch of episodes will give Jolyne plenty of time to explore the prison they've found themselves in. And of course, the threat against them will become all the more clear as Stone Ocean carries on.

If you are not caught up with the anime as of yet, you can watch Stone Ocean's current episodes on Netflix right now. As for this series in particular, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as 'The Aquarium.' Devastated, Jolyne takes her father's pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this 'stone ocean' that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax."

What do you make of this new look at Foo Fighter? Are you excited for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean to return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.