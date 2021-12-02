JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: What’s the Anime’s Best Watch Order?

When it comes to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, there are some things you have to know. The first is that this cult hit has become one of the most popular anime around today, and it comes from humble origins. David Production has spent years bringing the wild series to life, and thanks to a new season’s debut, you may be wondering how best to watch the anime.

For those who don’t know, this series got its start some years ago. Creator Hirohiko Araki began working on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga in the late 1980s. It then moved to animation in the 1990s before landing its current run with David Production in 2012. This means there is a lot of content out there to watch, but there is only one canon way to consume the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To do this, you have to watch JoJo’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure a la 2012, and there are two parts to it (Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency). Then, the anime moved to part three with a new subtitle, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. The fourth part goes next with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable before JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind steps into the fifth spot.

Now, we have part six on-air, and this series is known as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. The season has put out its first 12 episodes, and you can stream it exclusively through Netflix worldwide. There are more episodes to come, and Netflix will be unloading them in batches.

Now, the big question stands of whether or not you need to watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in order. If you want to experience the narrative as intended, then yes. Araki’s time-jumping tale may have a lot of standalone pieces, but they each build on each other. However, when it comes to anime, there is another popular jumping point. Plenty of netizens have begun the anime with Stardust Crusaders before backtracking to fill in their gaps. It seems this trend began after Stardust Crusaders exploded in popularity, and some say it is more approachable than the anime’s first two parts.

In the end, you have to approach the show however you feel most comfortable. While the traditional order works for most, it is not the only way to consume the JoJo franchise. But if not just for my sake, please give the first two parts a chance. There can be no justice in this world if you don’t give Jonathan Joestar a shot!

How did you first start watching this series? Which JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series do you think is the best to start on?