JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Has Won Over Fans With Its Opening

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has won the hearts of fans all over again with the debut of Stone Ocean’s opening ahead of its big anime debut with Netflix! The sixth iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series is one fans have been touting as one of the best in the series overall, and soon even more fans will be able to see why when it makes its full anime premiere in just a matter of days. With the series so close to its premiere, Stone Ocean has decided to celebrate with the release of its first opening theme sequence.

This new opening, titled “Stone Ocean,”is performed by ichigo of the band Kishida Kyodan & The Akeboshi Rockets. It brings back studio Kamikaze Douga for a fully CG animated opening that fans saw with the first three seasons of the series. This is a nostalgic boost that fans totally appreciated, but also hints at how this sixth iteration will help bring the long running Dio saga to an end. All of these emotions came swirling together for fans thanks to the opening’s debut as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see what fans are saying about the opening for Stone Ocean, and let us know what you think! How does it stack up to the previous openings for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter! As for the series itself, it won’t be that much longer until it officially hits! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will be debuting its first 12 episodes on Netflix beginning on December 1st, and Netflix describes the next iteration of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s anime as such:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. ‘There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.’ She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

Just Stunning

https://twitter.com/JJBAcontents/status/1464910375271469056?s=20

Dreams Are Coming True!

https://twitter.com/Vishkujo/status/1464685992925962240?s=20

That Nostalgia Hits Strong

https://twitter.com/qimerx/status/1465000891820425216?s=20

Did You Catch This One?

https://twitter.com/cooIkld/status/1464903238130585609?s=20

Even More Easter Eggs to Be Found!

https://twitter.com/lucas_mp3/status/1464903812091551745?s=20

Fully Healed

https://twitter.com/staraniebiara/status/1464922354111365122?s=20

So Many Tears

https://twitter.com/Saitamagoated/status/1464901107952410629?s=20

We’ve Come So Far!

https://twitter.com/ThatWolfWizard/status/1464936079195348998?s=20

Definitely Need Some Freeze Frames

https://twitter.com/xprimeheart/status/1464963700528492550?s=20

Just Beautiful