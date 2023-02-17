The JOJOLands: Introducing the Series' First Stands

Since first introduced in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, Stands have been an essential part of Hirohiko Araki's popular anime franchise, with each Joestar leading the charge since Jotaro having their own unique Stand. With most Stands being references to musical acts, songs, singers, and everything and anything related to the music industry, The JOJOLands has been no different in giving its two main Joestars, Jodio and Dragona, their own partners-in-crime. With the first chapter of the new story arriving earlier this week, here's more info on November Rain, Smooth Operators, and The Hustle.

To start, Jodio is introduced as the fifteen-year-old protagonist of the series, revealing his Stand known as November Rain thanks to a particularly bad encounter with two of Honolulu's police officers. Revealing his Stand to have a humanoid upper body with legs that look more like a spider's than anything else, November Rain has the ability to unleash a torrent of projectiles that appear more like ball bearings than raindrops, causing some serious problems for those who are targeted by them. As is the case with most Stands, we most likely will have the opportunity to see November Rain's powers evolve depending on the sticky situations that Jodio finds himself in.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The Hustle And Smooth Operators

To start with the other Stands outside of Jodio's, his brother Dragona's is known as Smooth Operators and has the ability to "slide" objects along a surface, which might seem confusing at first until you realize that the elder Joestar can do things like move the eyes on someone's face. Appearing as a collection of tiny creatures rather than one big Stand, Dragona uses his Stand to perform mundane tasks to cover their bases, such as changing their license plate number. Much like the many Stands of the series, we fully anticipate seeing some wild tactics that Smooth Operators is given to perform.

Finally, we see the one and only Stand not to front a Joestar in Paco Lovelantes' "The Hustle" which isn't so much a physical Stand as one that allows this character to "grab" objects using any part of his body, effectively giving him a sticky ability that's reminiscent of Marvel's Spider-Man. In this first chapter, we witness Paco using his Stand's power for nefarious purposes, stealing objects from others by simply walking near them. Considering the Joestars are tasked with a heist, Paco and the Hustle should make for worthy allies in the future of the JOJOLands.

Who was your favorite Stand in The JOJOLands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.