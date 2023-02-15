JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights The Joestar of JOJOLands

This week, the hierarchy of power in the JoJo's Bizarre Universe is about to change forever, with creator Hirohiko Araki promising to introduce the world to a new Joestar via the ninth storyline of the anime franchise, The JOJOLands. With a recent easter egg spotted by fans that confirms the series will start in Hawaii, there are still countless mysteries surrounding the next arc of the series. Despite not knowing the name of the new Joestar, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring to life the star of the upcoming arc.

While the mysterious new Joestar has presented fans with plenty of questions, Araki has confirmed some important details about the star of the JOJO Lands, most specifically that he is related to the Joseph Joestar that we saw make an appearance at the end of JoJolion. In this new reality that houses the Joestars following the conclusion of Stone Ocean and the start of Steel Ball Run, things are quite different in the anime franchise, though the Stand battles and bizarre events taking place in the series remain as strong as ever regardless. With the upcoming arc looking to focus on a tropical locale and involving boats, it will be interesting to see if there are any alternate versions of heroes and villains from JoJo's past that will make an appearance.

JoJo's Bizarre Lands

Cosplayer Ima Pollo 11 shared the fast new cosplay that brings the star of The JOJO Lands to life despite the fact that the first chapter hasn't landed and fans of the Hirohiko Araki series have yet to learn the name of the Joestar that will be introducing fans to plenty of new Stand battles in the series' future:

The arrival of Stone Ocean's anime adaptation on Netflix saw David Production return to the series, with the production house celebrating over a decade in bringing the stories of the Joestars to life. While Steel Ball Run and JoJolion have yet to be confirmed for their own anime adaptations, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the anime studio were to once again return to Hirohiko Araki's wild Joestar journey.

