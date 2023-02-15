JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Spot Easter Egg Revealing The JOJOLands' Location

This week, the next chapter in the ever-expanding lives of the Joestars will arrive as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will release the first chapter of its next storyline, The JOJOLands. With the next arc revealing little in terms of its next protagonist, Stands, antagonist, or overall story, fans are examining everything they can in an effort to learn about creator Hirohiko Araki's next chapter. Now, some keen-eyed fans have spotted an Easter Egg that revealed where exactly The JOJOLands will be taking place, at least to start.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't just been a story that has traversed the globe, with the initial chapters taking place in Europe, North America, Egypt, Italy, and more locales, but the end of Stone Ocean changed the game when it came to which reality the stories were taking place in. With the start of the seventh arc, Steel Ball Run, a brand new universe was forged to kick off the story that brought us alternate takes on familiar faces while also seeing Stand battles taking place on a cross-country horse race. Following the Stone Ocean anime adaptation's conclusion, David Production and Netflix haven't confirmed a new season of the anime, though we would imagine that we'll one day see Johnny Joestar hit the small screen.

JoJo's Hawaiian Adventure

Twitter User VishKujo spotted an interesting tidbit from a recent preview for the upcoming The JOJOLands, seemingly confirming that the series will start in Hawaii, which makes sense considering the previews have hinted that the next Joestar will take part in a tropical adventure featuring plenty of boats:

Seems like The JOJOLands will take place in Hawaii since the police officer has a Honolulu Police badge pic.twitter.com/hoHatlLC86 — Vish ☆ (@Vishkujo) February 14, 2023

One detail that was revealed when it came to the newest Joestar who will be making their debut later this week is that they are a descendant of Joseph Joestar, albeit one from the reality of Steel Ball Run and JoJolion. This has led to theories that the star of The JOJOLands might just be an alternate version of one of the past heroes of the series. With Araki stating in the past that he'd love to continue creating stories following the Joestars for years to come, we might be in for quite the long ride when it comes to this upcoming adventure.

What has been your favorite entry in Hirohiko Araki's manga series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.