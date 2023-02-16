JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands Is Blowing Away Everyone's Expectations

The day has arrived for a new Joestar to take the stage in Hirohiko Araki's decades-spanning anime franchise as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has released the first chapter of The JOJOLands in Japan. With the new story taking place in Hawaii and introducing us to two new Joestars in Jodio and Dragona, the ninth part of the franchise is getting a lot of fan responses as this is the first time for many readers that they will have the opportunity to be a part of the Stand community for the beginning of a new arc.

In the first chapter, we are able to see Jodio and Dragona show off the abilities of their Stands, November Rain and Smooth Operator respectively. To start, November Rain is unlike any other Joestar Stand that we've seen before as it doesn't have hands to deliver blows but rather looks like a combination between a humanoid Stand and a spider, with the long limbs to prove it. Harboring the ability to release what appear to be deadly projectiles that fall from the sky, Jodio starts the chapter already having his Stand and a good working knowledge of it. Dragona's Smooth Operator might be far more strange as his Stand is a series of tiny creatures that are able to move objects along a surface, which can be horrific as one police officer discovers once the Joestar moves his eyes on his face.

The Joestar Lands

The new chapter has arrived thanks to Ultra Jump in Japan, though there's been no word on whether the ninth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be hitting North America officially in the near future. With Viz Media releasing previous entries of the manga featuring the Joestars, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if the company was also set to release this new Hirohiko Araki-penned story.

What do you think of the new JoJo's Bizarre Adventure stars? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.