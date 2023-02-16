JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands Is Blowing Away Everyone's Expectations
The day has arrived for a new Joestar to take the stage in Hirohiko Araki's decades-spanning anime franchise as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has released the first chapter of The JOJOLands in Japan. With the new story taking place in Hawaii and introducing us to two new Joestars in Jodio and Dragona, the ninth part of the franchise is getting a lot of fan responses as this is the first time for many readers that they will have the opportunity to be a part of the Stand community for the beginning of a new arc.
In the first chapter, we are able to see Jodio and Dragona show off the abilities of their Stands, November Rain and Smooth Operator respectively. To start, November Rain is unlike any other Joestar Stand that we've seen before as it doesn't have hands to deliver blows but rather looks like a combination between a humanoid Stand and a spider, with the long limbs to prove it. Harboring the ability to release what appear to be deadly projectiles that fall from the sky, Jodio starts the chapter already having his Stand and a good working knowledge of it. Dragona's Smooth Operator might be far more strange as his Stand is a series of tiny creatures that are able to move objects along a surface, which can be horrific as one police officer discovers once the Joestar moves his eyes on his face.
The Joestar Lands
The new chapter has arrived thanks to Ultra Jump in Japan, though there's been no word on whether the ninth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be hitting North America officially in the near future. With Viz Media releasing previous entries of the manga featuring the Joestars, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if the company was also set to release this new Hirohiko Araki-penned story.
What do you think of the new JoJo's Bizarre Adventure stars? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.
One Day
me in 2050 when i’m in my early 40s and i turn on the jojolands anime and the ending song is sweetest pie by dua lipa featuring megan the stallion pic.twitter.com/FEWlqId9eV— nai JOJOLAND SPOILERZ (@josunais) February 16, 2023
Dragona Is A Hit
reading the jojolands as we speak pic.twitter.com/LzPsxkoe08— bluhlyssa (@scillaSafeguard) February 16, 2023
Can You Smell What Araki Is Cooking?
Live look of Hirohiko Araki making Part 9: The JOJOLands pic.twitter.com/gMdKP81ffD— Felix Jose ⭐️ (@JoseJoestaar) February 16, 2023
Jodio Already Has A Following
#JJBA #JojoLands pic.twitter.com/BcgvV5OEfo— 조블릭 (@cho_brik) February 14, 2023
Is Jodio Alt-Giorno?
all i could think about while reading jojolands pic.twitter.com/UPHqUOP6ex— mare 🫶🏼🫂 jojolands spoilers (@mareee333) February 16, 2023
Araki Is Covering Some Bases
Ararki funny as hell for having the first chapter of Jojolands tackle
- police brutality and harassment
- treatment of black LGBT people
- disregard for COVID protocol
- Dua Lipa
God bless him— Ash @ Comms Open! (@SantanaelChan) February 16, 2023
Dragona For The Win
Me reading chapter 95 of The Jojolands when peak Araki peakly finishes Dragona gender identity arc and peakly changes drag Queen Dragona’s name to mtf Transona Joestar (it’s the most subtle thing he’s ever done.) 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tf50U9BW44— Logan (@loganofasgard) February 16, 2023
JoJo Is Real
me after reading the first chap of jojolands 50 times already pic.twitter.com/1F0d55U8FM— gay lil jojo JOJOLANDS SPOILERS!! (@ihrtabba) February 16, 2023
Already The King?
JOJOLands is already the best/my favorite new-gen manga pic.twitter.com/AK1Mlgz8A4— Nick (@nichosheen) February 16, 2023