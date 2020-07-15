Fem JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shows Fun New Side of Abbacchio

✖

Leone Abbacchio is not the first one you would describe as fun right out of the gate among the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind cast, but this fem cosplay shows the fun side of the Bucciarati Gang member. When we were first introduced to the members of the Bucciarati Gang, the other members of the crew instantly stood out to fans due to each of their wild personalities. But here Abbacchio left a whole different kind of impression as he was kind of mean to Giorno and even tried to make Giorno drink his urine.

But as the series progressed, we all began to see a much different side to Abbacchio than before. He played a key role in their first major battle against the Passione assassins, and eventually began to open up and show us all more sides of himself. He eventually became one of the key members of the series overall, and a definite fan favorite.

Artist @lopbunnies.cos (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media here) definitely brought that fun side to life through her take on Leone Abbacchio. This was the fun aspect of his personality that really struck a chord with fans overall, and it's what made his more stern moments all the more hilarious when compared to the rest of the wacky Bucciarati Gang. You can check out the awesome cosplay below!

What's probably the biggest moment fans will remember is actually reflected in this cosplay too! See the glass of wine? Abbacchio taking his time to finish his wine before helping his friends beat up someone has taken on a whole life of its own thanks to hilarious memes and the like shared among fans. Now Abbacchio has cemented himself on the Internet like the best JoJo's Bizarre Adventure characters! What did you think of Abbacchio's time in the series?

Where does Leone Abbacchio rank among your favorite Bucciarati Gang members? What are your favorite Abbacchio moments in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind overall? Where does his Stand ability rank among your favorites in the entire franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

