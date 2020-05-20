JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Perfectly Captures The Tragedy Of Abbachio

✖

Of the many new Stand users that were introduced as a part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fifth season, Golden Wind, perhaps none were as tragic or complex as Abbacchio, the former cop who joined the Passione mob following a terrible tragedy that befell him and one anime cosplayer has perfectly captured the character with an amazing recreation. With his Stand, Moody Blues, Abbacchio was unfortunately unable to make it through the fifth season with his life, having been murdered by Diavolo before he was able to tell his friends the secret of the mob boss' true identity.

Abbacchio's Stand of Moody Blues was unique in that it had the power to reverse time by showing both the user, and those around it, what had taken place in a specific place in the past. Like so many other Stands however, Moody Blues can unleash a torrent of blows from its fists though it cannot incorporate its time manipulation into its offense. While the Stand was a useful part of Giorno and Bucciarati's gang, it wasn't enough to save the life of Abbachio and several other members that fell before the might of Diavolo!

Instagram Cosplayer HudsonHawkPritchard shared their amazing recreation of the doomed member of Passione, bringing Abbachio's unique aesthetic into the real world, giving the deceased character one more chance to shine following the conclusion of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind:

Though Abbachio died immediately following his discovery of Diavolo's identity, he was able to leave his friends and team mates one final clue that pointed them in the right direction to taking their next big steps in making the Passione mafia their own. While he wasn't able to see Giorno take the reins of Passione into a new era, we'd imagine he had no regrets with his actions!

What do you think of this amazing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands!

