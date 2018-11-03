‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Features What Might Be its Grossest Moment Yet

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is full of many stand out moments that get under fans’ skin through their wild or gross nature, and it seems like Golden Wind is happy to continue that trend.

In what could be considered the grossest moment of the series so far (depending on how you feel about dog face eating), Giorno tensely has to drink down a teacup full of fresh, hot urine.

In the latest episode of the series, Girono is introduced to the other members of Bucciarati’s crew. Each of them is completely untrusting of Giorno, and decide to haze for a bit when Leone Abbacchio pees into a teacup. Offering it to Giorno, the moment gets unbearably tense as the group watches to see what Giorno does next.

Giorno quickly realizes what’s happened, and notices that the others are almost pushing him to drink it. So, he does. Throwing the cup full of urine into his mouth, the others are very surprised to see that he actually drank it. The ask what he did to hide it, but like the others, Giorno is not about to reveal his abilities.

In order to keep himself from drinking the urine, Giorno actually used his stand to transform one of his teeth into a tiny jellyfish which absorbed the urine in the cup. It’s a pretty blatantly gross moment, and it’s definitely the stand out of Part 5 so far. Then again, this is a series full of equally raunchy and wild moments.

In Diamond is Unbreakable, for example, one of the early villains Angelo bites off the face of a dog. In Stardust Crusaders, one foe is force fed his own poop when he’s defeated. That’s not even scratching the surface of a series full of fantastical violence! The same season has a woman turned into a fetus!

Earlier this season, Giorno held a man’s eye in his hands briefly! These wild moments are some of the reasons fans hold this series in such a high regard, and this is basically a moment this season signifying that there’s no turning back now.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.