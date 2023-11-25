JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Revisits Phantom Blood And Battle Tendency With New Promo Art

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first started by focusing on the bitter rivalry featuring Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando. While the second Joestar, Joseph Joestar, was far different from his predecessor, he still had to take on similar threats. Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency had a major element in common wherein they both relied on the power of the Ripple, an energy attack perfect for fighting creatures of the night. With Stands only arriving as a part of Stardust Crusaders, the anime franchise is revisiting the early days via new art arriving at a special event.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is preparing to unveil some major merchandise as a part of this year's Jump Festa. The anime event has long been a way for many popular shonen franchises to release major announcements when it comes to their manga and anime. While the Joestars appear to not claim any stage time at Jump Festa 2024 this year, next month's event is planning to have the likes of One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Spy x Family, Demon Slayer, and many others take a chance to reveal new secrets to anime fans. Following the conclusion of Stone Ocean, there are many Joestar fans hoping that a new anime adaptation is in the works.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Back To The Past

Thanks to Medicos, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency merchandise will be made available at this year's Jump Festa. In a first look, official art was revealed that gathers the heroes and villains that helped make the anime franchise a hit. Jonathan Joestar, Dio Brando, Joseph Joestar, Caeser, and Kars all make some long-awaited comebacks.

New Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency anime art for Medicos merch at Jump Festa 2024, featuring Jonathan, Dio, Joseph, Caesar, and Kars pic.twitter.com/DvJRiftxLj — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) November 17, 2023

Should JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime return, it would most likely dive into the arc that followed Stone Ocean, Steel Ball Run. Telling a tale that takes place in an alternate reality, the major arc stars Johnny Joestar as he participates in a cross-country horse race to win his heart's desire. Even past the Steel Ball Run, there are two major arcs that continue the Joestars that would make a splash on the small screen, JoJolion and The JOJOLands.

Do you want to see a remake of the earliest arcs of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Do you think we'll get word on the Joestars anime return in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.