JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood Musical Trailer Released

Today is a good day to be a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fan. Not long ago, Japan saw the latest chapter of The JoJoLands launch, but that is not all creator Hirohiko Araki has for fans. The long-running series is about to get its own musical, and the first trailer for Phantom Blood's adaptation has gone live.

As you can see below, the first teaser for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood – The Musical is live, and it is glorious. We can see all of our favorites from Jonathan to Dio. Brought to life in colorful threads, this JoJo musical promises to capture the insanity that is Phantom Blood, so fans will not want to miss this project.

If you were not aware, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood – The Musical will go live in Japan next year. The stage show will begin in February 2024, and fans are already keeping a close eye on tickets.

This musical take on JoJo will be a unique take on the series, and Araki's story was born for it. After all, JoJo is the definition of theatrical. This is made very clear in Phantom Blood as the first part of the JoJo franchise acts as a gothic soap opera in many ways. Penned in 1987, Phantom Blood is set in 19th-century England as we meet Jonathan Joestar on the cusp of a blood feud.

After all, Jonathan finds himself going up against Dio Brando after the lavish gentleman is adopted into the Joestar clan. When Dio reveals his intention to take all the Joestar wealth, Jonathan steps up to thwart him. This sparks Dio to create a plot that will end the family, and he uses an ancient Stone Mask to move his plans forward. And to defeat him, Jonathan teaches himself a rare form of martial arts known as the Hamon.

If you want to know more about Phantom Blood, you can read up on the story's official synopsis here: "Young Jonathan Joestar's life is forever changed when he meets his new adopted brother, Dio. For some reason, Dio has a smoldering grudge against him and derives pleasure from seeing him suffer. But every man has his limits, as Dio finds out. This is the beginning of a long and hateful relationship!"

What do you think of this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure musical so far? Would you be down to watch this stage show? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!