JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Accidentally Discovers Arnold Schwarzenegger's Perfect Role

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had a live action adaptation in the past, with a feature length film that attempted to recreate the events that took place in the series' fourth season of Diamond Is Unbreakable, but a movie has yet to be made in the east, though one fan has the perfect role for action star Arnold Schwarzenegger to play. Following his political career as the governor of California, Arnold has returned to making movies and would make for a perfect "old man Joseph Joestar" if we were to ever get a western adaptation of Stardust Crusaders!

Joseph Joestar is one of the biggest characters in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, having first appeared as the main protagonist of Battle Tendency, returning in the third season of Stardust Crusaders, and then making his "final" appearance in Diamond Is Unbreakable. Coining the phrases of "Oh my God!" and various other English curses, Joseph is easily one of the most recognizable characters of the series, even if his Stand of Hermit Purple isn't able to go toe to toe with the likes of the World or Star Platinum. Needless to say, Schwarzenegger certainly has the resume and acting chops to give us a pitch perfect performance for one of our favorite Joestars!

Twitter User OnlyAnimeTweets shared a side by side comparison to Joseph Joestar from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and Arnold Schwarzenegger wearing an ensemble that makes him look strikingly similar to the beloved character from Hirohiko Araki's franchise:

Arnold has yet to perform a role that is taken from an anime, though he seems to be custom made for bringing the role of Joseph Joestar to the big screen were we ever to see a western live action take on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With the likes of Predator, Commando, Expendables, and some of the other biggest action hits ever made, he would certainly be able to capture the bombastic personality of the outgoing Joestar. While we are still waiting for a hint or confirmation for another anime season of the franchise, most likely following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo with Jolyne and her Stand of Stone Free, it's nice to think about what could be as fans attempt to create perfect casting picks.

Do you think Arnold is the perfect actor to portray Joseph Joestar of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?

