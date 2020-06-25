What Will Be The Next JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime Project?

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ended its fifth season last year, documenting the story of Giorno Giovanna as he used his Stand of Golden Wind to take over the Passione Mafia from the diabolical Diavolo, and fans have been left wondering just where the anime will continue! With an upcoming Warner Bros Panel that will be dropping next month looking to make some big announcements for the franchise, we decided to document some of the possibilities for the future generations of Joestar that might appear as the next big JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime series! What do you think is the next anime series that will be arriving from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Joestar bloodline!

Season Six: Stone Ocean (Photo: Shueisha) This is the big one that we've all been rooting for, the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean. Following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, the protagonist of the third season, Stardust Crusaders, Jolyne takes the reins of the hero of the story by wielding the Stand of Stone Free and dealing with a plan enacted by Dio Brando from beyond the grave. Trapped in a maximum security prison in Florida, the sixth story line is perhaps one of the strangest in the franchise and has more Stands than you can shake a stick at!

Purple Haze Feedback (Photo: David Production) This is most likely going to be the next anime project for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, considering the creators were asking fans if they were "ready to return to the world of the Golden Wind". While this might potentially mean the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, we're thinking that this will actually be an original video animation, OVA, for the side story that was known as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Purple Haze Feedback. In the story, which was a light novel that was set six months following the conclusion of Golden Wind, the protagonist is Pannacotta Fugo, the wielder of the Stand Purple Haze who eventually left the group as he was unable to attack the boss, Diavolo. Though he left the group far before the finale, his impact on the series will hopefully be expanded if this is indeed the next project.

Straight On To The Steelball Run (Photo: Shueisha) Perhaps we completely skip Stone Ocean and go right into what is considered by many to be the best installment of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in the Steelball Run. Taking place as the "seventh season" of the franchise, the story follows Johnny Joestar in an alternate reality to the one we know where a horse race across the country will determine who gets to have their dreams fulfilled! Needless to say, this is one of the strangest entries into the series and would look amazing via an anime adaptation!

Remake? (Photo: David Production) While it is possibly too soon to recreate the original adventures of Jonathan Joestar, we have seen stranger things in the world of anime and what is stranger than the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? While we doubt this would be a complete "do-over" of the events of the series, perhaps it could be a primer for fans to catch up on the past generations of the Joestar clan!