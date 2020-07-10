The Weirdest Stands of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Cheap Trick (Photo: David Production) Cheap Trick is akin to something like The Ring or It Follows, wherein the being latches itself onto its user's back and can join with a person regardless of whether or not they already have a Stand. With Kishibe Rohan discovering Cheap Trick in the fourth season of the anime, Diamond Is Unbreakable, the mangaka was forced to make sure that no one was to spot the ghoulish gremlin clinging to him. When someone sees Cheap Trick, it kills the user and switches to whoever saw it, which is how Rohan found himself in the predicament to begin with! prevnext

Strength (Photo: David Production) What has to be the weirdest combo of Stand to user, Strength is a psychically linked yacht that is controlled via the thoughts of the orangutan sea captain known as Forever. Needless to say, this is far and away one of the strangest Stands in the series and marks for a shock for the heroes of the third season in Stardust Crusaders!

King Crimson (Photo: David Production) "How does King Crimson work?" is one of the biggest questions asked in the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with Diavolo's Stand being able to apparently "replace time" and make his victims seem as if they've lost seconds of their lives at any given moment. While the Stand is ultimately defeated by Giorno's Golden Wind Requiem, we too this very day still don't entirely know how the abilities of this bizarre looking Stand work when all is said and done!

Super Fly (Photo: David Production) Appearing in the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Super Fly is a Stand that is legitimately a electric tower that traps its user within. Though this Stand will always exist, even should the user die, it will always be seeking to ensnare a new user, as it had tried to do to Josuke during his adventures. Though the original user Toyohiro tried his best to escape, it wasn't meant to be as he was defeated by Josuke and Crazy Diamond in the process.

Notorious BIG (Photo: David Productions) Notorious BIG might seem to be a "regular Stand" on the surface when it comes to eating energy and absorbing flesh of its opponents, but it is how the Stand is activated that you see the insanity of BIG. Activated once its user dies, it can apparently only be used once as it was pointed at Giorno and his friends following the death of one of Diavolo's underlings.