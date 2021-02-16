Viral TikTok Shows How JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fights Look to Outsiders

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is fit to bursting with Stand Users, the ethereal beings that grant their users some absolutely insane abilities, but one big downside of Stands is that regular citizens can't see these battles taking place, which one fan of the Hirohiko Araki franchise has been able to capture perfectly using a TikTok video that has gone viral. With several sagas yet to be brought to the world of anime, expect far more Stand battles to take place in the future of the anime franchise that continues to follow the Joestar bloodline throughout the generations, and realities.

JoJo fans are waiting for the long-awaited event scheduled for this April, "Joestar The Inherited Soul", which has been touted as the "biggest event for the future of the franchise". With many fans believing that this will give us confirmation of the arrival of the sixth season of the anime, which would most likely follow the story of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who is attempting to clear her name while participating in brutal Stand battles in a maximum-security prison. On top of this potential next season, there is also the possibility of the announcement of the long awaited anime adaptation for the spin-off series of "Purple Haze Feedback", which would follow Fugo and his Stand that were first introduced in the Golden Wind.

Twitter User FrogWeeeb shared this hilarious TikTok that imagines what bystanders might see when they witness some of the iconic Stand battles that have made the anime franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure so popular among fans over the years of its history and its telling of the story of the Joestars:

why the fuck is this so funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/MoTp98xh40 — frog (@frogweeeb) February 14, 2021

Currently, the anime is on hiatus for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but the manga has been continuing to run strong with the current story following the "sailor" in Josuke Higashikata in JoJolion. Though this story arc takes place in an alternate reality, it has continued to live up to the high standards that its previous installments have created for the franchise as a whole and hopefully, the series created by Hirohiko Araki will continue into the future when this arc reaches its conclusion.

What do you think of this hilarious take on Stand battles from the eyes of unknowing civilians? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.