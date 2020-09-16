JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Joins Forces with Attack On Titan Thanks to a Dio Nod

✖

While Attack On Titan has certainly given anime fans a dark and brutal world to explore throughout the run of Hajime Isayama's franchise, perhaps there is no character evil enough to compare to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's antagonist in Dio Brando, though it seems as if a crossover between the two series has emerged thanks to a clever homage. As the story of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps inches closer to its conclusion in both the pages of its manga and in the upcoming fourth and final season of the anime, JoJo is showing no signs of ending any time soon!

Dio Brando originally appeared in the first story line of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Phantom Blood, attempting to take the Joestar fortune for himself, but eventually finding himself changed into a vampire through a strange series of events. Returning as the main antagonist of the third season of the popular anime franchise, Stardust Crusaders, Dio was eventually killed in his final battle against Jotaro Kujo, the main Joestar of that story arc. While there aren't many things in common between the JoJo villain and Titans, they are both threats to the world and have no problem chomping down on innocent bystanders that happen to cross their paths.

Reddit User Eddihern7 was able to discover this clever nod to Dio Brando of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fame within a panel of Attack On Titan, as one of the rampaging behemoths appears to be sporting a pose that is very familiar to the vampire villain that plagued the Joestar bloodline throughout two separate seasons:

Even though JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has continued in the pages of the manga, fans are waiting to see if the anime will continue with a sixth season, presumable taking the story of Stone Ocean as its source material considering that is the next logical step. In the story of Jotaro's daughter, Jolyne, Dio Brando is not resurrected but a plan from beyond the grave is put into place that has the vampire's fingerprints all over it. With the series taking a decidedly different approach in its latest arcs of Steelball Run and JoJolion with alternate reality stories that twist the original characters, we aren't sure that Dio will even return but the Brando name lives on!

