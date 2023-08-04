JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Makes Dora The Explorer a Joestar

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become well known for introducing anime fans to some of the wildest characters in the medium's existence. Telling the tale of the Joestars for decades, the latest arc of the series, The JOJOLands has seen Jodio and Dragona take the reins. Now, two cosplayers have added some hilarious new Joestars to the mix by imagining Dora and Boots from Dora The Explorer as the two latest Stand users to be a part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has never crossed over with Dora and her world, but the Joestars recently made the news thanks to appearing another property from Paramount. In the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Donatello is shown to be a big lover of all things anime. The Ninja Turtle's love of the animated medium gave the movie a major nod to the brutal franchise, Attack on Titan, while also peppering in references to both My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen. When it comes to the anime universe created by Hirohiko Araki, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure makes an appearance in Mutant Mayhem thanks to Donatello rocking a hoodie with the series' logo toward the end of the film.

Dora's Bizarre Adventure

One of the big strength of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been the franchise's ability to not miss a beat in following the story of new generations of Joestar. While the settings, and even realities, can change with the arrival of new arcs, each has been united by the fact that they will follow a member of the Joestar bloodline. It's doubtful that we'll ever actually see Dora unleashing a Stand of her own, but this cosplay certainly does a good job of merging the two franchises.

Last year, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure brought its latest anime season to an end. The conclusion of the Stone Ocean saw Jolyne and company inadvertently create a new reality by defeating the nefarious priest Pucci, shaking up the original universe. While David Production has yet to confirm that a new season is in the works, the anime's future has plenty of arcs to pull from when it comes to its source material.

What do you think of this hilarious fusion cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.