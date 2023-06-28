JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Displays a Devilishly Perfect Dio

While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has introduced plenty of new villains with each new story arc of the anime franchise, you'd be hard-pressed to argue that Dio Brando isn't the biggest antagonist to spawn from the mind of Hirohiko Araki. First appearing in the initial arc, Phantom Blood, the vampire would return to threaten the world in the third arc, Stardust Crusaders. Now, one cosplayer has brought the undead villain to life, capturing the creepy aesthetic of the flashy wielder of the Stand known as "The World".

Following his demise in Stardust Crusaders at the hands of Jotaro Kujo and his Stand, Star Platinum, Dio Brando hasn't come back from the grave to threaten any future generations of Joestar. Unfortunately for the bloodline, Brando's legacy has still managed to find its way to plague them in unsuspecting ways. In the latest anime season, Stone Ocean, Jotaro's daughter had to deal with the villain known as Pucci, an antagonist who formed a friendship with Dio prior to his demise and was working to make their shared dream into a reality. Luckily, Jolyne Cujoh was able to claim victory, but reality in the anime universe was changed forever as a result.

Dio Brando Resurrected

Dio looked a lot different in Stardust Crusaders versus Phantom Blood not just thanks to his attire change. In the final episode of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's first arc, Dio was able to lay claim to Jonathan Joestar's body by placing his own head on his form. Thanks to how his body was destroyed in Stardust Crusaders, it seems unlikely that he'll be making a comeback in a similar fashion.

Following the reality shift at the end of Stone Ocean, the next season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime would be far different from what came before if it dives into Steel Ball Run. With the arrival of this new universe, a new Brando is introduced in Diego Brando, who isn't like his predecessor. David Productions has yet to confirm whether the anime will return in the future, though based on the popularity of the franchise, it might just be a matter of time.

What do you think of this fresh take on the Joestar villain? Do you foresee Dio Brando somehow returning in The JOJOLands?