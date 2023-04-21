JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Assembles The JOJOLands Cast

The JOJOLands is the latest chapter in the ever-expanding universe of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Focusing on the new Joestars Jodio and Dragona, the siblings have put together a new crew in order to pull off a diamond heist that just so happens to involve quite a familiar face. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring to life the newest Stand wielders on the block in Jodio, Dragona, Usagi, and Paco, as the JOJOLands aims to be the biggest chapter in the universe by Hirohiko Araki.

The JOJOLands Chapter 3 has landed in Japan, giving manga readers a hilarious entry that sees the quartet of would-be diamond thieves attempting to steal quite an expensive diamond from none other than Kishibe Rohan. First premiering in Diamond Is Unbreakable, Rohan has arguably become the most popular supporting character of the series as he has received his own spin-off manga and anime in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. While the quartet has been successful in dodging the attention of the mangaka, it would seem that a feline Stand user is causing them some serious issues. With Hirohiko Araki stating in the past that he'd love to work on the series forever, we might still have years of stories focusing on the Joestars ahead.

The JOJOLands' Joestars

Jodio and Dragona haven't been shy about their willingness to commit crimes in an effort to make sure that their mother is financially taken care of. While Paco and Usagi aren't Joestars themselves, they're definitely set to be some worthy allies as they each have unique Stands of their own. Much like so many other characters that spawned from the brain of creator Hirohiko Araki, all The JOJOLands' characters sport a unique style.

It might be quite some time before we see Jodio and Dragona hit the small screen with an anime adaptation. With David Production recently wrapping the Stone Ocean anime up on Netflix, the anime studio has yet to confirm if Steel Ball Run will be the next season of the series. Based on the popularity of the franchise, it's a safe bet that we'll one day see all the Joestars hit the anime world.

Who is your favorite star of The JOJOLands so far? Do you think this saga will be the best of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.