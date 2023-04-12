JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Creates The Perfect Couple

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might have left the sleepy town of Morioh in the past, but the locale was able to make a return of sorts thanks to JoJolion. Taking place in an alternate version of the town, the eighth part of the franchise followed a very unique Joestar as he attempted to stay alive in the face of Stand battles. Now, a cosplaying couple has taken us back to the events of Diamond Is Unbreakable by taking on the parts of Josuke Higashikata and his best buddy, Okuyasu Nijimura.

Much like many other Joestars and their allies, the relationship between Josuke and Nijimura started off as an adversarial one. Nijimura was originally fighting on behalf of his brother and father, believing that the Joestar of Morioh was a threat. Luckily, the two were able to eventually make amends and become fast friends, and Nijimura's Stand worked well in protecting the quiet, sleepy town. Okuyasu's Stand, known as "The Hand" had the ability to completely erase whatever it touched with its appendage, meaning that it was one of the deadliest up close and personal Stands to arise from the mind of creator Hirohiko Araki. Luckily, Nijimura was able to ultimately able to survive the fight against Kira when Diamond Is Unbreakable came to a close.

Morioh Returns

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable remains a fan-favorite entry in the long-running franchise. While the series might explore a new reality from the one that helped introduce Josuke Higashikata to the franchise, that isn't to say we might not see some old characters make a comeback in the manga's future. In fact, a denizen of Morioh has returned in the latest chapter of The JOJOLands.

Kishibe Rohan made a surprise return in the second chapter of the latest entry in the Joestars' manga. While fans are waiting to see if this is the same Rohan that appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable, his comeback has big implications for the story's future. It's clear that creator Hirohiko Araki loves the mangaka who holds the Stand known as Heaven's Door.

