JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Stands Alone With Fem Guido Mista

Though the spotlight of the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, mostly stuck to showing off Giorno Giovanna and Bruno Bucciarati leading their crew to victory over the Passione mafia and the villainous Diavolo, Mista Guido definitely had a big role to play as well within the team and one cosplayer has done an amazing job of bringing the Stand user to life. With his Stand, Sex Pistols, taking the form of sentient bullets that Mista would fire at his opponents, the bullets' personalities were a handful when it came to them butting heads with one another.

Guido's look in Golden Wind was definitely one of the most recognizable of the pack of rogue Passione members, thanks to his bizarre hat and short shirt, with his odd tendencies making him one of the most memorable gangsters of the crew. Mista had a problem with the number four, which definitely threw a monkey wrench into a few of the events involving the character, but luckily, Guido was able to overcome challenges a number of times thanks in part to his quick thinking and his Stand of the Sex Pistols. Though we aren't sure if Mista will return to the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, we certainly are crossing our fingers that Guido's time isn't completely over.

Instagram Cosplayer Tenli_Cos shared this impressive gender bending cosplay for the pistol packing member of Giorno's crew from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind who was able to fully utilize his Stand of Sex Pistols, much to the amusement and shock of audiences around the world:

Guido Mista was very lucky in that he was one of the remaining members of his crew who was able to survive the final battle with Diavolo, becoming one of the Giorno's right hand men, alongside the cast member of Stardust Crusaders locked within the body of a turtle in Polnareff.

